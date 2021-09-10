The first trailer for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2′ was unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase [watch].

During the recently finished PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games debuted the first trailer for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” which showcased elements of the game’s story, environment, and potential new features that fans can expect in the future.

A disembodied voice began the brief video, asking for a challenging opponent. Meanwhile, in an eerily dark, foggy, and desolate city street, Peter and Miles are seen bringing down thugs. As the voice yearns for a good opponent, Miles and Peter turn their attention to a dark alley where Venom may be hiding.

The events of “Spider-Man 2” will take place after Miles’ journey has concluded, and it will establish a new plot with larger and more powerful foes. Apart from Venom possibly being one of the main adversaries, fans have inferred that the disembodied voice in the video is actually Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-most Man’s legendary foes.

Kraven’s desire to hunt has led him to New York, where the two Spider-men have been maintaining the peace. Kraven will almost certainly be pursuing for both Miles and Peter, but the appearance of Venom near the conclusion of the movie may throw the story into disarray.

Because Insomniac hasn’t revealed any more details about the game, fans are left to speculate about how the story will unfold and what new features will be added. It’s feasible that Venom, Kraven, and the Spider-men will fight on three fronts in the plot.

It’s also plausible that Venom will appear as a playable character, either as an Eddie Brock or Harry Osborne host or a black outfit for Peter.

Norman Osborn was shown putting a sick Harry inside an incubation tank towards the end of the original “Spider-Man” game, while an organism identical to the Venom symbiote was held in a separate container. This could imply that Harry will be the game’s Venom host, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Because Miles and Peter were shown conducting a tag-team takedown on one thug during the teaser, some hypothesized that the game would offer a co-op mode.

In 2023, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” will be released only for the PlayStation 5.