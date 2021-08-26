The first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been released.

At Gamescom 2021, the first cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a turn-based tactical RPG, was shown, providing fans a taste of the primary plot and some of Marvel’s most renowned heroes who’ll be joining the fight.

The film “Midnight Suns” is based on the same-named Marvel comic book series. An unusual combination of Marvel heroes and anti-heroes get together to stop Lilith, the mother of demons, from taking over the world. The game’s teaser included a variety of well-known characters, including Captain America and Iron Man from the Avengers, Wolverine from the X-Men, and Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider.

Other heroes, such as Blade and Dr. Strange, will also appear in the game. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” will have a total of 13 playable heroes, with each mission allowing players to summon up to four heroes.

Aside from the current characters, users will have their own avatar, The Hunter, a fully customizable hero who represents the player and their role in the game. Designer Jake Solomon told Polygon that the Hunter will have a wide range of abilities. There are “light” capabilities, which are akin to classic superhero abilities, as well as “dark” talents, which symbolize Marvel’s occult side.

According to Solomon, the game’s development is being led by Firaxis’ “XCOM” team. Despite their involvement with the popular tactical turn-based genre, “Midnight Suns” will be a far cry from “XCOM.” The two games will not share any mechanics, according to Solomon.

He went on to say that “Midnight Suns” is based on a superhero dream rather than the underdog vibe of “XCOM.” In contrast to “XCOM,” where players were nearly always outnumbered and outgunned, the superheroes in “Midnight Suns” are superior threats on the battlefield.

Players will have access to powerful attacks that hit hard or sweep across huge regions, and they will be able to interact with the environment to gain a tactical advantage over the enemy in “Midnight Suns” combat. This type of high-flying fighting, according to Solomon, fits the superhero concept without sacrificing tactical gaming.

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns” will be released in March 2022, with a gameplay reveal scheduled on September 1.