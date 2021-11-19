The First Major Update for ‘New World’ Is Now Available; Here’s What’s New.

The most recent update for “New World” is now available, bringing with it some new material to play with as well as a slew of bug patches for the game’s fundamental features.

The “Into The Void” upgrade for Amazon Game Studios’ open-world MMO was recently launched, along with all of the additional content found in the newly accessible Public Test Realms. Players will now be able to fight against a new enemy faction that has invaded Aeternum with a new weapon.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most important things gamers can look forward to once they log in.

The Gauntlet of the Void

Void Gauntlets are now available from the standard loot sources and crafting stations. The Void Gauntlet is a dual DPS/Support weapon that can deal substantial damage while also casting a variety of buffs and debuffs on both friends and foes.

This is the game’s first weapon that scales off of both Intelligence and Focus, making it a great pick for healers. Because of its love for both ranged and melee combat, the Void Gauntlet can provide healers with even more utility than before, as well as a viable damage choice for clearing enemies in PvE.

New Enemy Types and Varangian Knights

New humanoid foes in the guise of black-armored knights will now wander Aeternum’s southern territories. These Varangian Knights include melee swordsmen, shieldbearers, and greataxe wielders, as well as archers who will apply ranged pressure against adventurers.

New enemy types, such as Withered Swarmancers, Lost Shamans, and Skeleton Mages, will be added to existing factions.

Changes to the World and PvPRoads will now grant players a movement speed boost to enable them travel between settlements faster. This will only work if people are not participating in any sort of PvP.

In terms of PvP, all players who have been tagged for PvP will now receive a 10% boost to their Luck stat, as well as a 30% boost to Gathering Luck. This will encourage players to keep their PvP flags flying even when they are alone.

Several important storyline tasks have also been altered to include more dynamic and exciting activities such as enemy wave engagements and destructible items. Meanwhile, Control Points, Intercept, and War Camp Loot are three new PvP tasks.