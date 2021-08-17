The first gaming video cards will be released in 2022, thanks to Intel’s ARC technology.

Intel has finally revealed the name of its future graphic card product line, Intel ARC, and the company’s first game video cards will be available in 2022.

On Aug. 16, Intel finally revealed the name of the widely awaited graphic silicon series, putting an end to the extended wait. The Intel ARC is a brand that caters to gamers, content creators, and service providers. Both the hardware and software aspects of the GPUs are covered under the branding, which is a high-end graphic product name. It was previously called as DG2, according to An and Tech, and is based on the company’s Xe HPG version.

Alchemist will be the name of Intel’s first line of ARC graphics chips for gamers. By the first quarter of 2022, the first ARC GPU will be available. The hardware names for the generations after Alchemist are Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid, according to the corporation.

Intel plans to offer Alchemist for desktops and laptops in 2022, aiming to compete with the two companies that presently dominate the desktop and console GPU market. The Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, and other main console graphics are currently owned by AMD. NVIDIA, on the other hand, dominates the PC GPU market, with AMD coming in second.

Due of an ongoing chips supply bottleneck, Intel will not try to speed the project this year, according to CNET. Until the end of 2021, chip availability is projected to remain limited. Intel also stated that further information regarding the next product will be released by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Alchemist will support all capabilities of Windows Direct X 12 Ultimate. It will also have AI-based antialiasing supersampling and ray-tracing acceleration, which is expected to compete with NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology.

Intel posted a one-minute short film on its website offering a peek of what the public may expect with its new logo. Despite the fact that the video contains less information, the tagline tells a lot about the product.

“The new Intel® ArcTM Graphics Solutions will provide high-performance gaming, immersive visuals, and seamless game streaming and creation experiences,” according to Intel. Intel stated, “Coming soon.”

Employees at Intel were reportedly given Intel ARC logo t-shirts to wear during trade fairs. By September 3rd, the designs will be shipped.