The First-Ever ‘GTA 6′ Trailer Could Debut at the PlayStation Showcase.

The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase takes place on Thursday, and many future games, including the first-ever trailer for “GTA 6,” may make an appearance at the next gaming event.

While Sony announced the PlayStation Showcase last week, little information regarding the 40-minute presentation was released. Aside from news about its next-generation gaming system, the Japanese gaming behemoth may also show off a handful of third-party titles at the event.

Rockstar Games’ new-generation “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition” stole the show at last year’s PlayStation Showcase. This offers fans optimism that the first-ever trailer for “GTA 6” will be announced and released during this year’s event.

Sadly, neither Sony nor Rockstar Games have commented on the “GTA 6” revelation during the PlayStation Showcase. The game’s possible appearance at the show is merely speculation or wishful thinking in this situation.

While the game’s announcement may occur this year, its release appears to be some years away. Tom Henderson, a dependable industry insider, revealed the unveiling and release window for “GTA 6” and the long-rumored “GTA Trilogy Remastered” over the weekend.

“I have my doubts. I believe the year is 2023. “It appears that GTA 5 [Expanded and Enhanced] will be released this year, followed by an announcement and release for the Trilogy next year,” the insider revealed on a recent episode of the Gold Gold podcast.

“Then, in 2023, we’d get the GTA 6 unveiling, and, as I just mentioned, it wouldn’t surprise me if we got a delay there as well. “It appears that 2025 will be the earliest we can get that out,” Henderson noted.

While some fans are hoping for a “God of War: Ragnarok” announcement or a gameplay footage at the event, others are hoping to hear more about “Horizon Forbidden West.”

Sony may have a lot of surprises in store for fans, but it has also stated that no information on the next generation PSVR will be revealed at the event. The PlayStation Showcase is just hours away, and fans will find out whether or not “GTA 6” will be announced during Sony’s gaming event.

At 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, it will be available on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.