The first ‘Call of Duty 2023′ leak reveals the game’s setting and developer [details].

This year’s version of the series, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” is only a few months away, but a new batch of facts regarding “Call of Duty 2023” has already leaked online.

According to a reliable industry insider, Tom Henderson, the rumored facts concerning Activision’s “Call of Duty” game are set to be released in 2023. Treyarch has been named as the gaming studio in charge of the game’s development.

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch, the series’ game developers, all follow a three-year studio cycle. Based on this, the insider information regarding the gaming studio appears to be accurate.

It also indicates that, while Activision releases a new “Call of Duty” game every year, Treyarch began work on the game after “Black Ops 4” was released in 2018. This could be why the source already knows something about the “COD” installment in 2023.

The next series entry from the gaming studio will be “semi-futuristic,” according to the insider. “Call of Duty 2023” is also a “boots on the ground” game, according to him.

If you want 2023 information, Treyarch’s next game is likewise semi-futuristic (boots on the ground),” Henderson tweeted Thursday.

According to the insider, the future release will be similar to the successful “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.”

Treyarch’s game, launched in 2012, was set in the year 2025 and included a variety of exotic weapons and devices. It’ll be fascinating to see whether the next “COD” game is situated in the Black Ops universe.

In terms of plot, fans are excited to see the upcoming campaign set after “Black Ops 2,” which covers the story of David Mason, and maybe set after “Black Ops 4,” which features Alex Mason’s descendants.

It would also be intriguing to see if the rumored game includes more “Black Ops 2” maps. Unfortunately, that is all Henderson has said about the future “COD” game.

It’s vital to keep in mind that, while this fresh collection of data may be correct, it may alter over time. As a result, fans should regard the latest leak as speculative.