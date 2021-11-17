The final tragic cab ride of a terror suspect was captured on shop CCTV.

The final voyage of Emad Al-Swealmeen on his way to sow havoc at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been captured on CCTV.

A home-made bomb burst in the back of a Delta cab outside the specialist maternity hospital just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, killing the Iraq-born 32-year-old.

Before the vehicle was destroyed by flames, the driver, David Perry, leaped from the vehicle seconds after the detonation.

Counter-terrorism police are continuing their investigation, and they disclosed this morning that they believe Al-Swealmeen had been plotting the attack since April, when he moved into a home on Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park.

Currently, detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the blast, but they are keeping an open mind.

Mr Perry’s taxi went via Lodge Lane on its route to the Crown Street site, and was filmed by cameras at The Green Mountain Food Store, near the intersection with Tagus Street, according to The Washington Newsday.

“The cops came at around 12pm yesterday, they said to me can we view the CCTV,” manager Naz Al-Asadi, 27, told The Washington Newsday.

“I replied yeah, we should work together because this isn’t nice at all, it’s terrible.”

“They were aware of the time and made a copy.”

“It’s dreadful, dreadful, dreadful.” I’m just curious as to what was going on with this individual; it doesn’t seem normal.” Police also went to other businesses on the bustling street, where employees and locals expressed their shock at the incident.

“I have no words to say about this guy who did it,” one young man working in a phone repair shop told The Washington Newsday.

“We believe it portrays us as Muslims in a negative light, despite the fact that he converted to Christianity.” It has absolutely nothing to do with Muslims.

“I’ve heard stories about people I know, hijab-wearing ladies, saying things to them about the situation.”

So far, Counter-Terrorism police have not confirmed the motivation for the attack.

Al-Swealmeen had sought mental health treatment since arriving in the UK in 2014, according to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.