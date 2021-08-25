‘The final contribution of Kean’ The reaction from the national media to Everton’s victory over Huddersfield Town.

Andros Townsend’s first Everton goal gave his side a Carabao Cup victory over Huddersfield Town.

Signing in the summer With 11 minutes remaining, Townsend converted Andre Gomes’ cross to book his side’s place in the third round.

It wasn’t all easy sailing for the Blues, who took the lead on 26 minutes through Alex Iwobi.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Tom Lees’ header on the stroke of half-time equalized Carlos Corberan’s side.

The Blues’ Moise Kean was then sent off in the second half, before Townsend scored 20 minutes later to give his side the win.

The third-round draw will take place tonight, and here’s how the national media covered the match.

“It remains to be seen what Rafael Benitez can accomplish as Everton manager, but the signals are encouraging after three games.

“Everton are unbeaten under the former Liverpool manager and, after surviving Moise Kean’s 59th-minute dismissal, can now look forward to a place in the Carabao Cup third round.

“They don’t do things easily, and it took a late goal from Andros Townsend, a free transfer summer addition, to break a Championship side’s spirit and give Benitez’s 10-man team victory.

“After Tom Lees’ 45th-minute header cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener, Carlos Corberan’s Terriers pushed the Toffees all the way before Townsend’s 79th-minute strike proved crucial.

“A small knot of raucous Everton supporters in the home stands serenaded Benitez with cries of ‘Rafa is our gaffer’ as he completed his post-match media responsibilities at pitchside.”

“The headline is that Everton have progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup as Andros Townsend’s late strike was enough to see off a gamely spirited effort from Huddersfield Town in the Championship. But that doesn’t explain the match’s plot or the questions Bentez will almost certainly have answered about numerous members of his squad now.

“Among them is Moise Kean, who received a straight red card for a clash with Sorba Thomas midway through the second half, virtually costing Everton their place in.”

“The summary comes to an end.”