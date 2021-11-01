The father of five made plans to have sex with ‘Girl, 11′.

After grooming an 11-year-old girl online, a father of five arranged to meet her for sex.

However, Peter Bancroft was unaware that the girl did not exist and that a bogus profile had been created for her by the paedophile hunting organisation ‘Stop UK.’

Bancroft, 65, began speaking with ‘Sally Smith’ on Facebook on June 17 this year after calling her profile photo as “beautiful.” He was later discovered to have child sex abuse images on his phone.

“The decoy made it apparent she was eleven years old and repeated this during chats,” prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones stated.

Bancroft swiftly shifted the focus of the talk to sexual things, asking whether she “wanted to know about sex.” He talked about penetrative sex. “I’ve had sex with three virgins,” he claimed.

Mr Wyn Jones claimed the grandfather emailed her a photo of himself and his car, along with a request for a postcode so they could meet.

He planned to meet her at 11 a.m. on July 11, but when he arrived in Oldham, members of Stop UK were waiting for him, according to the evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court today (Monday, November 1).

“I’ve merely been conversing with her,” he explained.

They alerted the cops, who apprehended him. In an interview, he stated that “his purpose was to meet her and take her for a walk,” and that he had no intention of having intercourse with her.

“He said the messages were meant to warn her about having sex with boys,” she stated.

Bancroft, of Bromborough’s Eccleston Avenue, admitted to attempting to have sexual contact with a minor and arranging the conduct of a child sex offence.

In addition, he was charged with seven counts of possessing indecent photos of children in all three levels of seriousness and extreme pornography.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, who sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison, said: “You asked her whether she wanted to know about sex.

“You then went on to describe sex actions to what you thought was an 11-year-old female, including penetrative sex.”

Judge Menary admitted to Bancroft that he drove to Oldham to have intercourse with the youngster, though he pretended to do so.