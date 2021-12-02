The fast thinking of an AA recovery driver after discovering a man trapped in a flipped automobile on the M56.

On the M56, an AA recovery driver jumped into action after seeing a car upside down with a person inside.

On the M56 near Runcorn, Rob Ridgeon discovered the automobile strewn over lanes one and two.

Inside, a passenger was dangling upside down from a seatbelt, his leg seriously damaged.

The accident had just occurred, and the site posed a traffic hazard.

Rob, who works for The AA as a recovery patrol driver, kept his calm and moved quickly, putting his years of experience to the test.

He dialed 999 and secured the situation by blocking the affected highway with his truck and lighting its beacon to alert oncoming drivers.

Rob used equipment from his recovery truck to free the injured man with the help of other drivers who had stopped.

He then shifted him into a more comfortable posture and conversed with him to divert his attention away from his obvious pain.

An off-duty paramedic used Rob’s first aid bag to treat the wounded leg, while Rob checked on two other passengers who had been in the car and appeared to be in shock, despite the fact that they were uninjured.

Emergency personnel arrived quickly and took control of the situation.

The police later informed Rob, who lives in Warrington and works at the AA’s Runcorn depot, that the car’s driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, leading the vehicle to roll over.

“In my prior career as an HGV driver, I’ve been in similar situations, with two vehicles that had been in an accident,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Any driver who spends enough time on the road sees these situations a lot.”

“The automobile was on its roof across lane one and two,” he added, recalling the night of the M56 rescue earlier this year.

“I was on my way back to Runcorn.”

“We don’t have any official training in dealing with RTCs (road traffic collisions); that’s for the emergency services, but it’s the first on the scene’s obligation to contact the emergency services, verify that everyone is safe, and do the best you can with the training and experience you have.”

He stated that he followed his instructions.