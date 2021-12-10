The failure of a traffic light on Queens Drive has resulted in significant traffic backups.

Due to a light failure, heavy traffic is backed up on a major Liverpool intersection.

In the Childwall area, traffic signals at the intersection of Queens Drive, Rocky Lane, and Thingwall Road are not operating.

Temporary signals have been installed; nonetheless, delays at the intersection are expected as a result.

Engineers are studying the signaling issue and are actively working to resolve it, according to Liverpool City Council.

“A traffic signal failure has happened at the junction of Queens Drive/Rocky Lane/Thingwall Road in the Childwall district of Liverpool,” a council representative said on Twitter.

"Engineers are looking into the problem, and temporary signals are being used in the meantime." Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may create."

