The Ending of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ is Explained: What Is Tricell and How Does It Affect You?

The four-episode Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series is now available to binge on Netflix, and it fits perfectly within the known continuity of the video games.

The events of Infinite Darkness, like those of the preceding CG animated films (Degradation, Damnation, and Vendetta), are all part of the canonical Resident Evil canon. This suggests that the Leon S. Kennedy depicted in the show is the same Leon S. Kennedy who rescued the president’s daughter in Resident Evil 4 and will eventually appear in Resident Evil 6.

In terms of the general timetable, this website has already produced an article that explains exactly where Infinite Darkness falls into the big picture. It’s a little complicated because there are almost 25 years’ worth of games, mobile spin-offs, comic books, and novelizations to sort through.

However, the core premise is that the Netflix show takes place between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, serving as a sort of prologue to the latter. As a result, anyone who hasn’t played the fifth mainstream game, or has forgotten most of it, may be confused by the finale of Infinite Darkness.

Secretary Wilson: What Happened to Him?

For a quick reminder, it’s revealed near the end of the show that Secretary Wilson organized a bioweapon attack on the White House in order to provoke the US into declaring war on China. The crooked politician hoped that his own bioweapons would be utilized in the ensuing fight, infecting the local population and making everyone yearning for a cure. Naturally, he’d be the only one who could supply such a vaccine.

In a word, Wilson sought to deceive America into infecting the rest of the globe with a terrible infection so that he could mass-produce and market inoculation boosters for a great profit.

When one of his genetic experiments tracks him down for vengeance and destroys the facility, his plan is thwarted. The bioweapon also bites a chunk out of Wilson’s shoulder amid the subsequent carnage, contaminating his bloodstream with the virus.

We don’t see the villain again until an unclear hint near the end of Infinite Darkness, in which he is depicted. This is a condensed version of the information.