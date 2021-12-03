The EncroChat dealer’s empire was shattered once he revealed his birthday to his connections.

The personal communications sent to his contacts by an EncroChat drug dealer ruined his sophisticated international crime network.

George Marsh’s birthdate, as well as the dates of his father’s death and funeral, were all revealed.

Detectives were able to link the messages of EncroChat codenames SneakyStem and WackySilver to the 33-year-old because to their knowledge of his life.

Marsh admitted to being involved in the trafficking of 25 kilograms of cocaine, 110 kilograms of cannabis, and 1 kilogram of ketamine, and pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute each of the substances.

He collaborated with Bradley Luxton, who used the EncroChat identities SoupHedge and MerrySword and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in August.

In June, police stormed Marsh’s home on Park Road North in Birkenhead, as well as two container units in the town, as part of an investigation.

During the operation, search crews discovered a Rolex watch and £82,000 in cash.

According to his EncroChat conversations, he had over 30 contacts on the underground communications network, as well as access to a “stash vehicle” that was used to secretly transport drugs.

His earlier assertion that he only obtained cocaine from Luxton and never delivered Class A drugs to his partner was likewise debunked by the material.

“He had international drug links, as you could see through particular texts – in one of which he provided a price for cocaine to Bradley Luxton expressed in Euros, undermining the premise that he had only ever sourced drugs from him,” prosecutor Henry Riding said.

Defending attorney Ian Whitehurst said his client was aware of the “devastation” he had caused and expressed regret in a “frank and honest” letter to the court.

Marsh has a history of drug-related convictions, according to Mr Whitehurst, who added: “His father’s illness had a negative impact on his commercial activity, and he went back to his old ways.”

Marsh, who is now a ‘listener’ in jail assisting other offenders, has admitted to the court that “he has let himself down and let his family down.”

Marsh was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Judge David Aubrey, QC, who told him that “drugs wreak havoc and shatter lives.”

“You have admitted,” he said.

