The ‘enchanted forest,’ just a short drive from Liverpool, is a hit with parents.

Parents can’t get enough of a park in Liverpool that has received four and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

Vale Park in Wallasey offers a beach, a cafe, a playpark, wildlife sightings, and even spectacular views across the Mersey River.

Despite this, one component of the Green Flag location that families particularly like is the’magical’ fairy gardens that are scattered throughout the path.

Each hamlet has a narrative to tell and poetry for your children to enjoy reading, complete with wooden figures and homes.

In addition, there is a section for painted stones, to which you can add your own if desired.

“What a magnificent park… something for everyone,” one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor.

The fairies garden, in particular, is well worth a visit. It’s magical, and it’ll pique the interest of even the most jaded children and adults.” “My young girl was mesmerized by the gorgeous wooden figurines and miniature fairy houses,” another added. The troll village was her favorite. Thank you so much for a wonderful afternoon. We had a great day and would definitely come back.” “This is a lovely park, just off the prom at New Brighton, and it’s well worth visiting all year,” a third added.

“The inventiveness, hard work, love, and enchantment that is presented throughout the year in the fairy garden for every season and special occasion is incredible. Thank you for enthralling both young and old visitors. “A truly unique location.” New Brighton, CH45 1LZ, Vale Park, Magazine Promenade