The Emmerdale actress has turned down the opportunity to go on I’m A Celebrity.

A popular Emmerdale actress has declined the opportunity to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Lisa Riley, who played Mandy Dingle on the serial opera, has turned down a spot in the Welsh camp this year.

Over the last year, Mandy has been involved in a number of high-profile storylines, including Paul’s abuse and subsequent death, as well as a love triangle with Nicola and Jimmy.

Lisa has declined to feature on I'm A Celeb due to her busy schedule.

“I adore playing Mandy so much, that’s why I keep passing down other fantastic roles,” Lisa, 45, told the Daily Star.

“Every year they offer me I’m A Celebrity, and every year I say no.”

“It’s not because of the creepy crawlies or the challenges; in fact, I’m not opposed to either.

“I’d be bored out of my mind in there.” From the moment I wake up until I go to sleep, I am full of energy.

“Sitting in camp all day would drive me insane. “I’d have to be aroused all the time,” the actress stated, adding that she’d love to play Bridgerton in the Netflix historical drama.

In the hit ITV serial, the actress who portrays commoner Mandy wants to play a rich, busty duchess.

“My first professional job was when I was 14,” Lisa stated. I’ve been in this business for 31 years, and I’m 45 years old.

“The only thing I’ve never done that I’d really like to do is star in a historical drama. I believe I would be ideal for that. I have light skin and the appropriate appearance to match.

I adore Bridgerton and would jump at the chance to have a part in it if the opportunity arose.

“However, I don’t want to play the wench. I’d like to play a large, busty duchess, complete with corset.

“People instantly think of me as being below because of Mandy, but I can play someone sophisticated, so I would rather be upstairs.”