The Early Access Schedule for ‘Battlefield 2042′ has been revealed.

Battlefield 2042 is finally ready to download, but only for a limited number of gamers, following an agonizing delay from its initial release date.

Fans have been waiting months to get their hands on EA’s latest military shooter, which was announced on June 9. Unlike the annualized Call of Duty games, we aren’t guaranteed a Battlefield game every year (the previous one was released in 2018), so when we do receive one, it seems like a big deal.

This year’s installment aims to spice things up significantly by bringing the series’ action to a near-future setting, introducing harsh weather that can change the dynamic of online battles, and removing the single-player narrative entirely.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tangled schedule of release dates.

When Does ‘Battlefield 2042’ Come Out?

Battlefield 2042 won’t be released until Friday, November 19th, because that’s when the regular version of the game will be released.

However, EA has recently began to introduce staggered release dates for its most popular games, with various early access periods available to those who pre-order or subscribe to relevant subscriptions. This was also true for FIFA 22, which was released in September or October depending on how you bought it.

For EA Play subscribers, an early access trial for Battlefield 2042 is now available. Given that EA Play is connected with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this also applies to individuals who have those subscriptions. If you redeem this trial, you will be able to play 10 hours of Battlefield 2042 before its formal release date.

If you were concerned about losing your progress during the early access period, rest assured that it will be carried over to the official launch on November 19.

Meanwhile, gamers who subscribe to EA Play’s more expensive “Pro” tier, as well as those who pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042, will get full access to the game starting today (Friday, November 12).

To recap, there are several different methods to play Battlefield 2042.

Accessible viaOther NotesRelease Date

EA Play Membership expires on November 12th (or Xbox Game Pass)

There is a 10-hour trial period available. You will when it is finished. This is a basic summary.