The DVSA will implement significant changes for motorists on Monday.

Towing caravans or trailers will no longer require a further driving test starting next week.

Changes to transportation legislation, which allow car drivers to tow a trailer or caravan without completing a test, are part of the government’s attempt to reduce the backlog of new HGV drivers, with the goal of freeing up more examiner time to conduct HGV exams.

Anyone who completed their vehicle driving test after January 1, 1997 will be able to haul trailers weighing up to 3,500kg as of this date.

When you next receive a new photocard, the DVLA will update your license to demonstrate you’re legally able to tow trailers, and the category BE will be added to your driving license.

You’ll need to pass a car and trailer driving test before you can pull anything bigger.

However, Labour MP Karin Smyth suggested in the Commons if testing should be made more accessible.

“For the government, the key question is whether it is worth endangering lives to free up theoretical testing capacity?”

As have other members who have spoken this evening, I have been besieged with people, professionals in the field, informing me that this will not achieve what the Government says it would do, and the Government has presented no evidence to prove otherwise.

“Trainers, driving test centers, the insurance sector, and the Road Haulage Association are among those that oppose this portion of the package.”

The MP, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Trailer and Towing Safety, went on to say: “These plans are unfit for their intended purpose in every way. They are quite harmful. This is dangerous.

“Except for some parts of the government, no one believes this is a good idea, and there is no safety evaluation on which to make the decision.”

Trudy Harrison, the Transport Minister, stated: “We understand why a complete analysis has not yet been disclosed. We’re working on it right now.

“It was a matter of balancing the necessity to move fast to address the driver shortage with the need to fully assimilate and analyze the facts.”

The minister went on to say that she and many other drivers could tow a trailer or caravan without any additional equipment. “The summary has come to an end.”