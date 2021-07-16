The DVSA is closing two theory exam centers in Merseyside.

When the testing centres in two Merseyside towns close later this year, learner drivers will have to travel vast distances to take their theory tests.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is poised to close 19 testing facilities in Southport and St Helens as part of a comprehensive reorganization of the test centre networks.

Although the total number of testing sites across the UK will increase, this will come at the price of facilities in Southport, St Helens, Wigan, and Blackpool.

The DVSA states that all applicants in urban locations should not have to travel more than 40 minutes to a test center, but many in Southport will doubt this.

Residents in Southport will no longer be able to use the current Gordon Street station and will have to travel to Liverpool or Preston instead.

St Helens students will be need to go to Liverpool.

The network’s changes were confirmed in an email to driving instructors this morning, and the locations will now be managed by two different vendors. Since the initial lockout, DVSA authorities have already come under fire for the large waiting lists for both theory and practical tests.

“Because the new contract to conduct the theory test service has been given to more than one companies, the site of many theory test facilities will change as of September 6,” a DVSA representative said.

“We have attempted to make judgments that benefit the greatest number of customers feasible. However, in certain circumstances, this means that some people will have to travel further, while in other cases, the distance will have decreased.

“The increased number of theory test centres (from 180 to 202 across the United Kingdom) will result in a more evenly distributed distribution of test center sites, making theory tests more accessible to individuals in rural regions. Unless they choose to travel further, applicants in the new network should not have to travel more than 40 miles (rural) or 40 minutes (urban) to reach a test center.