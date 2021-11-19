The DVSA has postponed a major driving modification that was set to take effect this week.

Last week, The Washington Newsday reported that the government’s measures to reduce the backlog of new HGV drivers will include revisions to transportation laws, which would take effect on November 15.

The adjustments, however, have been postponed. The DVLA and the DVSA have not explained why, however they have stated that the new law will take effect in “fall 2021.” The DVSA will implement significant changes for motorists on Monday. The modifications were intended to allow car drivers to tow a trailer or caravan without having to take a test, in order to free up more examiner time for HGV examinations. Anyone who completed their car driving test after January 1, 1997 would be able to tow trailers weighing up to 3,500kg.

Until the changes take effect, any driver who obtained their driver’s license between January 1, 1997, and January 18, 2013, can tow a trailer weighing up to 750kg if their car or van weighs less than 3.5 tonnes – which is typically most passenger vehicles – or more than 750kg if the trailer weighs less than the vehicle’s unladen weight (up to 3,500kg in total).

The same regulations apply to those who received their licenses after January 18, 2013, albeit they can tow a trailer weighing more than 750kg as long as the total weight of the trailer and vehicle does not exceed 3.5 tonnes.

Those holding pre-1997 licenses can often drive a vehicle and trailer with a combined weight of up to 8,250kg.

Karin Smyth, a Labour MP, asked in the Commons if testing should be freed up. “The crucial question for the government is whether it is worth sacrificing lives in order to free up theoretical testing capacity,” she said. As have other members who have spoken this evening, I have been besieged with people, professionals in the field, informing me that this will not achieve what the Government says it would do, and the Government has presented no evidence to prove otherwise.

