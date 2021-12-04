The driver is enraged as his car reverses along the closed M62 to avoid a traffic bottleneck.

A motorist has been seen reversing down the highway to avoid traffic congestion.

Long lines have formed on the M62 westbound this morning as a result of a catastrophic accident, with vehicles expected to be stranded for’several hours.’

One motorist filmed the moment a car started reversing down the hard shoulder in an attempt to avoid traffic.

Along with large standstill lineups in all other lanes of the highway, the silver Toyota can be seen slowly reversing along the hard shoulder.

The event was captured by David Carlyon, who said: “Some drivers make you feel ill. Due to an accident on the M6/M62 slip road, p***** will not wait and will endanger other cars by attempting to return to the M6.” Since 7 a.m., a section of the road between junctions 9 and 8 has been closed while North West Motorway Police lead the response to a’serious’ incident.

Police have asked drivers to use a different route if at all feasible.

The carriageway will be closed for’several hours,’ according to National Highways, while North West Motorway Police conduct their investigation.

