The discovery of a man on a park path has sparked a large emergency response.

Just after 8 a.m., police, paramedics, and two fire engines arrived at Otterspool Park near Jericho Lane.

Firefighters are alleged to have discovered a man, thought to be a male biker in his 60s, on a wooded trail after conducting a search.

At 7.34 a.m., North West Ambulance Service was notified that a cyclist had fallen off a bicycle.

A man in his 60s was transported to the hospital after suffering a hip injury.

“Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to Jericho Lane on Thursday 14th October to assist North West Ambulance Service,” a representative for Merseyside Fire said (NWAS).

“Crews were dispatched at 8.10 a.m. and arrived at 8.17 a.m. Two fire engines were dispatched.

“When firefighters arrived, they discovered one individual on a wooded trail. Paramedics evaluated them and sent them to the hospital for further treatment.

“There was no need for additional fire department assistance.” At 9:10 a.m., crews left the scene.”