The Difference Between ‘Fallen Kingdom’ and ‘Dominion’ in ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’

The campaign mode in Jurassic World Evolution 2 fills the gap between the films Fallen Kingdom and Dominion. Frontier Developments spoke with The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview on how their game fits into the larger series narrative.

Universal Pictures has now posted a five-minute prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion online. If you saw Fast & Furious 9 in IMAX earlier this year, you’ve already seen it (the footage released as a teaser before the picture), but for everyone else, this is your first peek at the impending prehistoric adventure.

This sneak glimpse, which is essentially the movie’s pre-title sequence, can be found on the official Jurassic World YouTube account. It begins off surprisingly calmly, with a lengthy sequence without speech that depicts Earth 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs reigned supreme. After this trip into the past (which, in terms of style, feels almost like a nature documentary), we go to the present day, where a stampeding T-Rex wrecks havoc on a drive-in theater.

This is the basic premise of the new film, which ultimately moves the action from the Cinco Muertes archipelago to the United States mainland. We’ve seen hints of this previously (most notably in The Lost World’s conclusion), but Jurassic World: Dominion is all about what happens when these prehistoric beasts intrude on modern civilisation.

It’s a fascinating notion for any dinosaur fan, and the prologue gives us a sneak peek at what’s to come. It might, if it weren’t for the fact that Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released just a few weeks ago.

‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ is a prequel to ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’

The campaign mode of the park management sim is practically a precursor to Dominion, taking place between the events of the newer feature and the Battle at Big Rock short from 2019.

As a result, anyone who has already completed the game will recognize some of the components in the Dominion prologue. Many of the animals you’ll meet (like the terrifying Giganotosaurus) have previously appeared in Evolution 2, and the game has a lot to offer. This is a condensed version of the information.