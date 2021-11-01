The Development of ‘The Sims 5’ Is Supposedly Expanding Into Europe.

Although Maxis and EA have been tight-lipped regarding the upcoming “The Sims” game, a fresh report claims that “The Sims 5” development has spread into Europe.

Maxis has posted three job positions, and the SimsCommunity site believes they have anything to do with “The Sims 5.” The company is looking for an animator, a senior environment artist, and a character artist, according to the job postings.

According to reports, successful candidates will be expected to work with brand new technologies, including Unreal Engine. All of these jobs would be “remote in Europe,” which is interesting. Maxis Europe, which was initially allocated to conduct some works on “The Sims 4,” was confirmed as the company’s distant studio in May. However, it appears that the new set of job listings is filling the openings, indicating that some members of the new team may be working on Maxis and EA’s next-generation life simulation game. However, none of these rumors are confirmed as of yet.

It’s simple to guess what “The Sims 5” will be like based on tidbits revealed by EA officials in the past. The next game is planned to follow the same guidelines as past “The Sims” games, although it will evolve over time.

With new tools and a new game engine, fans can expect more detailed and polished character designs, as well as additional character and building functionality.

Laura Miele, EA’s chief studio officer, said in a previous interview that the next-gen game might allow players to collaborate to create new experiences.

“It’s about us being able to develop a framework so that people can actually create these experiences, and it’s about doing it together, collaboratively in the end. They are sharing, and they have the potential to establish marketplaces “During Venture Beat’s GamesBeat Summit 2021, the executive told Geoff Keighley.

During the interview, Miele also stated that the franchise had “a lot of fertile ground.” According to reports, EA intends to use what it has learned over the last 18 years to the famous franchise.

During the fireside discussion, she said, “You can picture where we’re going this franchise and this brand.”