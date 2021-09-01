The developers of the ‘Dead Space Remake’ have revealed some new technical details.

Motive Studios went live to talk about the “Dead Space Remake,” revealing exciting news, details, and features and offering fans a first peek at what they can expect from the game.

Senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola disclosed several key insights about the technology behind “Dead Space Remake,” including the game engine’s compatibility with the latest generation of gaming systems. They also revealed more information about the rest of the game, such as combat upgrades and overall graphics fidelity.

The creators have revealed that “Dead Space Remake” would be powered by the Frostbite engine, which also powers the “Battlefield” games and a significant number of EA’s other products such as “FIFA,” “Star Wars Squadrons,” and “Need For Speed.”

As shown in “Battlefield’s” destructible environments, Frostbite enables for incredible devastation and physics simulations. This destruction feature has also been used to simulate car damage in games like “Need For Speed.”

This will also be used in “Dead Space Remake” to generate accurate depictions of bodily destruction towards necromorphs, resulting in more visceral and satisfying battle.

The Frostbite engine is also being used by Motive to bring the Ishimura’s landscapes to life. Proper lighting, according to Campos-Oriola, was the major factor in creating a horrific environment in the original game, which they hope to replicate on the new engine.

Ducharme stated that they were concentrating on high-quality lighting, visual effects, and audio in order to recreate the ambiance of the original “Dead Space.” Each level will be faithfully recreated, with new elements and better effects.

Meanwhile, Campos-Oriola stated that the majority of the improvements they intend to make to the game will focus on improving the original “Dead Space” experience.

The original “Dead Space” is regarded as a masterpiece by fans, since it brilliantly blends action with horror without sacrificing any elements that detract from the overall experience. As a result, the developers are devoting special attention to the qualities that made “Dead Space” such a terrific game in the first place.

“Dead Space Remake” is steadily preparing for success with new features including upgraded graphics, improved dismemberment, and all of the perks that the next generation of gaming technology delivers.