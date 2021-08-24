The Developer of ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ Addresses the Battle Royale Debate.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has been received with a great deal of skepticism since its announcement in November.

For starters, it lacks the prestige of being Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, a game that diehard RPG fans have been waiting for for nearly 17 years. The larger point of disagreement is that the game aspires to be yet another e-sport shooter aimed at the Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone crowd, which many perceive to be an undesirable fit for this IP.

Countless imitators have tried to cash in on the battle royale trend since the genre’s initial surge to prominence in 2017. Only a few of these, such as Apex Legends and Fall Guys, have managed to establish themselves with any kind of long-term staying power, with the others fizzling out after a few months.

As a result, fans were understandably disappointed to find that Vampire: The Masquerade, a franchise noted for its intricate storytelling, political intrigue, and sophisticated RPG aspects, would also be entering the fray. It felt especially aggravating in this case, given that fans had been expecting a sequel to the cult hit Bloodlines for well over a decade, only to be met with what appears to be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) with vampires.

In an exclusive conversation with This Website, the developers at Shark Mob explained why they took this decision in the first place. They also talked about how they tried to keep the Vampire brand’s essence while while bringing it to new places with Bloodhunt.

Obtaining a Recognized Intellectual Property

The origins of Bloodhunt can be traced all the way back to when Shark Mob was first founded in 2017, according to Martin Hultberg, IP Director and Co-Founder of Shark Mob. Hultberg and four other Ubisoft Massive graduates, who had previously collaborated on multiplayer shooters like The Division, founded the Malmö-based studio.

"We felt like we wanted to attempt something fresh after delivering [The Division], with new projects, a new culture, and a new workflow," Hultberg added. We came to the conclusion that this was the best option.