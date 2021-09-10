The ‘devastating’ finale of Celebrity Gogglebox has viewers in tears.

Viewers of Celebrity Gogglebox were moved to tears when tributes to two cast members who died over the summer aired.

Andy Michael passed away in August 2021, at the age of 61, after a brief illness.

His family first appeared on Gogglebox in the premiere episode in 2013, but announced their departure in 2014 due to Andy’s general election campaign for Ukip.

The family returned on following episodes when he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat.

Mary Cook, another fan favorite, died in August at the age of 92 in a hospital.

In 2016, the former hospitality worker and fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove joined the Channel 4 show.

The tributes aired after tonight’s show, which was a special episode as part of Channel 4’s continuous commitment to “increasing Black representation on and off screen.”

‘In loving memory,’ read a short statement on a black screen before paying respect to Mary and Andy.

Following the tributes, viewers stated they were moved to tears, with many expressing their sadness over the deaths of the cast members.

“Aw rest in peace Mary & Andy great little homage at the end,” Safeyah added.

“Aww, both memorials to Mary and Andy,” Kez wrote.

“Devastating to learn about Mary Cook and Andy Michael’s deaths,” Noelle tweeted. Peace be with you. What terrible news for the Gogglebox clan.”

“My entire home has just done a collective sigh for Mary and Andy,” Donna wrote.

“Rest in Peace Mary and Andy,” Becky added, followed by a crying emoji.

“The tribute to Mary completely broke me,” Alice explained.

“The end of Gogglebox,” Danielle added. RIP Mary and Andy,” she said, adding a sad emoji to the end.