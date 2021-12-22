The Deputy Headteacher’s’monster’ boyfriend raped the girl and recorded it.

A deputy schoolteacher and her “monster” boyfriend rapped a little girl on video.

Julie Morris and David Morris committed “depraved” child sex abuse, according to a senior judge.

The couple, who were not married but had the same surname, exchanged filthy emails about their heinous crimes through WhatsApp, and films of Julie Morris “giggling” were posted online.

“You have created a monster, baby,” David Morris informed his partner in one discussion, to which she answered, “It’s all of us, baby.” Xxx” Julie Morris, 44, of Hindley, worked at St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley, Wigan, but her crimes were unrelated to her employment.

She did, however, send non-indecent images of pupils to her mechanic lover “to fuel” his depravity, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

After parting from previous partners, the teacher and David Morris, 52, from Eccleston, St Helens, met on the Plenty of Fish dating app in July 2016.

Their relationship “soon became very sexual,” according to communications sent via WhatsApp, according to the court.

“The correspondence between them got graphic and wicked, which led to some of their sexual dreams becoming a reality,” prosecutor John Wyn Williams said.

“The sexual assaults and rapes were filmed on gadgets, and their conversations about their sexual desires lasted three to three and a half years.”

“A meticulous study by the police of the parties’ chat logs, which totaled over 175,000 pages, showed David Morris’ sexual interest in young children.”

“The conversation logs also show how Julie Morris stoked that passion.”

Julie Morris allegedly texted David Morris images of youngsters at her school “for his sexual enjoyment,” according to Mr Wyn Williams.

“None of those photographs provided by her of the youngsters were obscene, and no one at the school had any idea what she was doing because of the encrypted nature of the WhatsApp app,” he claimed.

Julie Morris had been deputy head since 2011 and was the school’s “safeguarding lead,” according to her headmaster.

“No one could have known the terrible secret she kept hidden from others she worked with and shared only with the defendant David Morris,” the prosecutor added.

When authorities stormed David Morris’ home, he stated the couple’s “sordid secret” was uncovered. “The summary has come to an end.”