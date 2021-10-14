The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has allocated £6 million to Liverpool to assist households over the winter months.

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that the North West will get a £66 million boost to assist low-income families during winter.

The assistance is provided through the Household Support Fund, which is intended to last through the winter.

The government has made £500 million accessible across the country, and the Minister of Welfare Delivery has characterized the extra help as “essential.”

“This funding is available to support those most in need by providing extra help over the winter,” David Rutley said. “By working with local councils, we can ensure that the needy individuals in our communities receive this critical support.”

The funds will be dispersed by local governments, who are the most informed about their communities, to households in need.

Liverpool has been awarded £6,054,020.20 as part of the assistance, which will primarily consist of small handouts to cover basic needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

Due to skyrocketing energy bills and the reduction of the £20 weekly Universal Credit uplift, there have been fears of a crisis during the colder months.

The new stipend is part of a larger package that the government is offering this winter to help individuals get through the colder months.

The Warm Home Discount provides a £140 discount on energy costs to 2.2 million low-income households, and the Cold Weather Payment provides £25 extra each week to people in need in places where the temperature is frequently below zero.

Over the Christmas break, families will also benefit from the £220 million Holiday Activities and Food package.

This initiative provides poor youngsters with nutritional meals and enriching activities.

The value of the government’s Healthy Start vouchers, which assist low-income pregnant women and families with children under the age of four in purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables, climbed by more than a third in April.

Those who believe they may be eligible for the Household Support Fund can contact their local council for additional information on what is available in their area.