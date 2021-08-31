The delivery driver explains why takeout food is frequently late.

Customers who complain about their meal orders have been chastised by a delivery driver.

“I noticed a lot of reviews complaining about delayed orders,” the man said in a Southport food review group on Facebook.

“I work as a driver for a delivery service. We can’t deliver on time if you order and say, “I’ll just be two minutes while I go to the cash machine,” or if your phone number isn’t available, or you offer your old address, or you aren’t home.

“Every order will be late if one customer does this.”

Hundreds of other truckers, as well as those who appear to work in takeaways, responded to the post.

“Please, they sometimes beg for a lift somewhere!” wrote one.

“You get people ordering meals on a Saturday night and calling twenty minutes later to inquire where it is,” one man stated. Call back in ten minutes, then ten minutes after that. Every time you call, we have to put our food on hold to take your call!”

“I agree with your status, 90% of customers make me late, don’t answer the door, and phone numbers either don’t work or don’t get answered,” one lady wrote.

“Some people decide to take a bath or go for a quick stroll with their dog, or they can’t find their pocketbook or wallet despite having had a good half-hour to prepare it. Alternatively, if the card is declined, they must contact family members to arrange a transfer.

“A single delay may throw the entire night off, and all I get is grumbles.” “There are no tips and nasty attitudes!”

There were also concerns about food arriving too soon, with one man writing, “Then you get the classic ‘I will never order again’ yet two weeks later, they’re back.”

“I always pay with card and wait at my window like a famished orphan,” one woman declared, claiming to be the polar opposite of these consumers.