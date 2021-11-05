The death of his child was blamed by the ‘depressed’ father for his spiral into narcotics.

A crack cocaine dealer found with 148 wraps of the narcotic blamed his descent into criminality on the loss of a child.

Andrew Sheilds, 29, was arrested after Cheshire police officers trailed him in a car from Widnes to Runcorn on Wednesday, October 6 at around 2 p.m.

At Chester Crown Court today, prosecutor Jade Tufail said “information” had linked the Kia Sportage car in which Sheilds was a front passenger to alleged Class A narcotics delivery.

Sheilds, 29, of Camelot Way, Runcorn, was detained on suspicion of drug supply and confessed to carrying a pack of something with him whilst en route to custody.

He claimed not to know what it was and that he was doing a “favor” for someone until he arrived at the police station.

Officers searched Sheilds and discovered a pack of 148 £10 wraps of crack cocaine worth around £1,480.

His phone was taken, but the suspect refused to give his PIN code, and the contents were not checked.

Sheilds gave a “prepared statement” in which he said he had been having problems with access to his children and was “depressed” when his kid died two years ago.

He claimed that this led to increased drug usage and mounting debt, but that he “recognized there was no justification.”

The father of four had two convictions for three offenses, one of which was battery, but no convictions for drugs.

On October 8, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A substance in relation to the crack cocaine bust at Warrington Combined Court.

At the first chance, Jeremy Rawson, the defense attorney, urged mitigation for his client’s guilty plea, claiming that the degree of supply amounted to a “lesser part.”

“In my opinion, this is not a scenario where there is a significant financial advantage,” he stated.

“In reality, he’s a drug addict with a drug debt.”

“It’s a case that comes before the court every day.”

“Either you rack up a debt or you carry narcotics, or something bad will happen to you.”

Mr Rawson said Sheilds’ baby’s death two years ago was a “source of traumatic stress” that contributed to. “The summary has come to an end.”