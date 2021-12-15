The Dawning 2021 Event Guide for ‘Destiny 2’

The annual Christmas event for “Destiny 2” has arrived, providing players the opportunity to collect some unique loot as well as some fun new stuff to play with. Eva Levante has returned to the Tower to assist the Guardians in spreading festive cheer with a bounty of goodies and cookies for everybody.

There’s a lot to do in this “Destiny 2” event, and for those who are new to the Dawning, here’s a quick tutorial on what to do and how to get the most stuff out of it.

Earn Rewards by Baking Cookies

It’s all about the cookies in The Dawning. When players talk with Eva at the Tower, she will give them their own cooking oven in which they can bake their own delights.

Specific NPCs can be given these gifts throughout the solar system. Treating NPCs will earn players event money and possibly a few presents from the NPCs themselves.

To bake cookies, players must collect ingredients from various activities and combine them in the oven. To see all possible cookie ingredients and the materials needed to prepare them, open the quest tab and check the cooking oven.

How to Get Dawning’s Essence

Baking cookies necessitates the use of Dawning Essences. This resource can be gained by completing any playlist activity, such as Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible matches, as well as other Director tab activities. Simply play the game regularly, and gamers should be able to obtain sufficient essences in no time.

What is the best way to master the oven?

It is possible to master the festive oven in order to reduce the number of ingredients needed to bake cookies. This could make Dawning treasure farming more efficient and enjoyable. To master the oven, players must bake one of each of the cookies on the list.

Upgrades, Quests, and Loot

Eva will assign two quests to players: one to Zavala and the other to Saint-14. Complete both missions to gain access to the targeted loot boxes under Eva’s rewards tab, as well as the materials needed to purchase each of the improvements under the appropriate tab.

To target-farm the Glacioclasm, Zephyr, Cold Front, and Avalanche weapons, you must complete these tasks. Target-farming increases your chances of acquiring perfectly-rolled items, so fulfill the missions before opening presents or turning in prizes.