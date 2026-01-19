The Daughter Also Rises: Winnie Odinga Takes Charge in ODM Struggle

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is facing an unprecedented internal struggle, as Winnie Odinga, the daughter of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, leads a fierce challenge against the party’s old guard. In a dramatic weekend that split the party, Winnie has staged a parallel rally in Kibra, accusing party veterans of selling out to the government.

The Youth Take the Stage

The traditionally powerful ODM is at a crossroads, with the younger generation, led by Winnie Odinga, pushing for a radical transformation. While the party’s senior figures, like Oburu Oginga, continued their rally in Kakamega, emphasizing unity and continuity, Winnie chose to ignite the passions of her supporters at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi. With thousands of orange-clad followers in the crowd, her message was direct: “Raila’s party cannot be led by sellouts,” she declared, targeting ODM leaders who, according to her, had compromised the party’s opposition credentials by aligning with the government for personal gain.

The rally, brimming with youthful energy, underscored the tension between the party’s traditionalists and the new wave of leadership, represented by figures like Winnie. “For us, it’s time for real change,” one supporter, a student from Nairobi, said, echoing the sentiment of many at the rally who are disillusioned by the old guard’s perceived cozy relationship with the establishment.

Rising Tensions and the Battle for 2027

As ODM’s internal conflict grows, the looming question is who will control the party heading into the 2027 general elections. While the Kakamega rally attempted to present a picture of stability, the energy and numbers in Kibra told a different story. With Winnie Odinga openly challenging the leadership, this division is no longer just a family matter but a power struggle that could reshape the future of ODM and Kenya’s political landscape.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has voiced his support for Winnie, calling for her to form a strategic alliance with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. This collaboration could potentially tip the balance of power, threatening the hold that older ODM figures have maintained over the party for years.

In a direct response to the growing dissent, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed issued a sharp warning to the rebellious factions within the party, reminding them that Raila Odinga fought too hard for ODM’s principles to let it devolve into an “NGO” that does not represent the Kenyan people. His comments highlight the fear that ODM may lose its ideological clarity, further exacerbating the party’s current crisis.

For President William Ruto, the divide within ODM is a welcome development. As the opposition appears increasingly fractured, Ruto remains confident that a disjointed opposition is the best path to his re-election in 2027.

At the heart of this battle is more than just the direction of ODM—it’s about the future of Kenya’s opposition politics. With the “Winnie Wave” gaining momentum, ODM faces a pivotal decision: evolve with the changing times or cling to a status quo that no longer resonates with its base.