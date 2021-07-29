The Date And Details For The Next Nintendo Direct Event Have Been Leaked Online

According to a new leak, Nintendo hosted the Nintendo Direct event at E3 2021 last June, and it may do another one in September.

On Wednesday, industry insider SamusHunter released interesting details about the next big event the Japanese gaming giant is rumored to be organizing. SamusHunter is recognized for its astonishingly accurate track record when it comes to Nintendo-related information. According to the source, a new Nintendo Direct event will take place in September, around the same time as the release of “WarioWare: Get It Together.”

The insider said in a series of follow-up tweets that the future Nintendo Direct presentation will focus on “titles for 2021 and early 2022.”

“Bayonetta 3, as I previously stated, should be in a similar situation. Other titles are in the works as well, but they’ll be released in 2022 or later,” SamusHunter tweeted.

According to the source, the rumored Nintendo Direct event will include announcements about “Metroid Dread.” According to reports, games like “Mario Party” and “Advance Wars” will have sections at the event where the developers would discuss some of the titles’ new features. The presentation could possibly include major enhancements for “Animal Crossing,” the reveal of a new character in “Smash,” and the “Hyrule Warriors” DLC with a new plot.

Apart from that, third-party games are expected to be showcased at the Nintendo Direct event in September.

“Third parties will also play a key role, since Capcom must release a Resident Evil for the Switch,” the insider added, adding that “Splatoon 3” promotion might begin “around that time.”

Unfortunately, there is a chance that no information on “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” will be disclosed at the event. The inside, on the other hand, speculated that there would be an announcement in the coming months and clarified that “at the present, the upcoming announcements are my assumption based on some of the facts in my possession.”