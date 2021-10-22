The Creator of “Stardew Valley” Unveils a New Chocolate-Making Game.

Years after releasing the smash hit indie game “Stardew Valley,” single developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has unveiled a video for the farming simulator’s first sequel, this time starring a chocolate manufacturer in a huge city.

In the same vein as its predecessor, “Haunted Chocolatier” is a simulation game. Players will assume the role of a chocolatier who has recently relocated to a large metropolis in this game. The game’s first trailer provided players a taste of what they might expect, and fans of the original “Stardew Valley” will have plenty of reasons to keep an eye on it.

Instead of managing a farm in the countryside, players in “Haunted Chocolatier” will be in charge of a chocolate shop. Similar to housing customization in Barone’s first game, the trailer featured a customizable store floor where players can pick and arrange a variety of furnishings such as tables, counters, and ornamental elements.

The player character in “Haunted Chocolatier” lives in a haunted mansion with a real door leading to what appears to be another dimension.

It appears that the majority of the game’s exploration, gathering, and battle will take place in the other world. Players will be able to battle a variety of enemies using a combat system similar to that of “Stardew Valley.” Collect enough ingredients to prepare some delectable treats for the shop and bring them home.

Barone has been constantly updating “Stardew Valley” throughout the years, and he was reportedly working on “Haunted Chocolatier” in the background while doing so. According to PC Gamer, Barone kept the project a secret from the public in order to properly realize the game’s vision and work without any pressure from his followers.

The public has only seen an early gameplay clip reel of “Haunted Chocolatier” thus yet. Although Barone has not revealed any specifics about the world, fans may expect some of “Stardew Valley’s” core elements to be featured in the full release.

“Haunted Chocolatier” has been under development for a year, but no release date has been set as of yet.