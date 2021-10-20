The creator of ‘Abandoned’ reveals next-level fan harassment.

Blue Box Game Studios has promised to respond to the harassment it has been experiencing as a result of “Abandoned.” Over the weekend, the developer issued a statement claiming that it had been receiving threats both online and in person for months.

According to the developer, the threats have recently gotten stronger.

“The following communication is intended to a group of people rather than a company. It’s been a challenging few days. Death threats are on the rise, both online and off, and this must come to an end “According to the tweet,

“We’ve been dealing with death threats for the past few months, and we’ve been dealing with them again in the last few days, especially physically. This has an impact not only on our team, but on everyone in our surroundings. Other companies, families, and everyone in our immediate vicinity, “The tweet mentioned this.

“We want to work in a safe atmosphere, and with future employment vacancies, we want to provide a safe workplace for future colleagues as well. This will not be tolerated, and we will take appropriate action by supplying authorities with IP addresses, logs, and video recordings “Blue Box Game Studios went on to say more.

“We are completely aware of the unpleasant situation we have created and share your disappointment. The death threats, on the other hand, are something we don’t understand.” “We’ll start a regular blog on our website that you can follow, and we’ll update our Twitter account with any Abandoned news. But until then, all we want is that you give us some room and let us work on Abandoned “the tweet comes to an end

Gamers have established a belief that “Abandoned” and Blue Box Game Studios are linked to Hideo Kojima or Konami in recent months. The game studio has frequently refuted and addressed these allegations, claiming that the hypotheses are unfounded.

The actual cause for the harassment has not been divulged by Blue Box Game Studios. However, its most recent statement emphasizes that they are human beings with families, and that any threat, regardless of their decision on “Abandoned,” is unacceptable.

Unlike other game studios, Blue Box Game is a small group of people working hard to create something that gamers will like.