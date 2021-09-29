The controversial ‘new site’ proposals for Birkenhead Market have been abandoned by the municipality.

Wirral Council has abandoned plans to relocate Birkenhead Market to a temporary location following a lengthy struggle with businesses.

The local government’s intention to temporarily relocate the ancient market to St Werburghs Square before a new permanent site is built has been met with fierce opposition throughout the year.

Many traders were opposed to the concept because they were concerned that the St Werburghs Square location would not have enough stalls, that the ones that were available would be too tiny, and that many of them would be outside, potentially affecting commerce outside of the summer months.

Andrew Porter, who manages the Quickprint and Accessories stall at Birkenhead Market, warned in June that if the idea goes through, 80 percent of businesses will walk out.

However, at tonight’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Economy and Regeneration Committee, it was revealed that this plan had been abandoned.

Cllr Tony Jones was able to confirm the news after David French, chair of the Birkenhead Market Tenants Association, asked when the council expects the present market to be dismantled and the new one to be completed.

After conversations with traders earlier this month, Cllr Jones, who represents New Brighton, said it was determined that the market will only be moved once, from its current location to the new permanent one.

At this time, Cllr Jones said, the council couldn’t predict when the transfer to the permanent site or the destruction of the current market will happen.

Mr French also asked Cllr Jones if the traders might be supplied records connected to the former Marks & Spencer building in Birkenhead, providing that they were not requesting commercially sensitive material.

Some traders see this location as a possible future location for the market.

However, the committee’s chair stated that he could not reveal this material because it was all commercially sensitive.

However, Mr French returned, asking Cllr Jones to clarify remarks he said were made by the council’s manager of Birkenhead Market, Robert Langer, in which he allegedly told tenants that the council would not support their move to the former Marks. “The summary has come to an end.”