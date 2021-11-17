The contentious Battle Pass in ‘Halo Infinite’ may be getting some major updates soon.

Players are already frustrated up with “Halo Infinite’s” horribly slow and stingy battle pass system, which has only been live for a week.

A short look at Reddit’s forums and the game’s Steam page will reveal how dissatisfied players are with 343 Industries’ F2P approach for “Halo Infinite.” Rather than using the typical method of collecting XP for the reward tracks, “Halo Infinite” drip-feeds XP to players via uninteresting daily and weekly challenges.

Players questioned the developers’ decision to use this method of battle pass progression since the “Master Chief Collection” used the traditional method of granting XP every match. According to several players, the abysmal progress has made matches feel unrewarding, as the incredibly low amount of XP awarded by each challenge equates to very little progress toward the next battle pass level.

According to Polygon, “Halo Infinite” community director Brian Jarrad stated that the team is now monitoring the game and collecting comments in order to find out how to tackle the matter.

MattyMcD, a 343 Industries moderator, confirmed this on the official feedback forum for the multiplayer test of “Halo Infinite.”

In a pinned remark, MattyMcD said, “The team is looking at Battle Pass progression and gathering statistics from yesterday’s sessions, and we’ll post updates as we receive them.”

Aside from the frustrations with the progression system, the beta for “Halo Infinite” has been fantastic so far. Many players have commended 343 Industries for preserving the original arena shooter experience while also introducing new elements such as the Grapple Shot.

Fans applauded “Halo Infinite’s” large battle types in particular for highlighting the game’s most entertaining aspects in a stress-free atmosphere.

It’s unknown how the game’s progression mechanism will be altered by the developers. Fans have been requesting that 343 Industries adopt the “Master Chief Collection’s” standard XP-per-match strategy, however the developers have yet to announce how they intend to respond to this input or what modifications they intend to apply in the future.