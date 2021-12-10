The Complete List Of Game Awards 2021 Winners—Along With Every Major Announcement

The Game Awards 2021 presentation, as expected, was jam-packed with huge announcements, surprising surprises, and unexpected victories.

While the entire show is well worth watching for those with the patience, it started streaming late on a weeknight and continued on for quite some time. In fact, if you include the pre-show (which you should because it included a number of prizes and world premieres), the entire event lasted more than 4 hours. To put that in perspective, the longest-ever Oscars show was in 2002.

As a result, you might not be eager to sit through the entire Game Awards broadcast, especially when you can condense the experience into just a few minutes by skimming through the highlights.

On that topic, The Washington Newsday has you covered with a recap of the livestream’s biggest developments (including new trailers and award winners).

Winners of the 2021 Game Awards

While you may have heard that the public chooses The Game Awards winners, this is only partially accurate. Fan votes contribute for only a minor fraction of the overall weighting, and 90% of the decision is made based on the opinions of a small jury.

This explains why the games that win “Game of the Year” awards don’t always seem to reflect popular opinion. If you were to base your predictions for the 2021 event simply on social media chatter, you’d undoubtedly conclude that either Resident Evil Village or Metroid Dread will sweep the board in every category.

Despite this, It Takes Two was named the ultimate “Game of the Year,” to to everyone’s amazement. If it had come down to a popular vote, this quirky little platformer would have gotten very little attention. Nonetheless, it is a respectable winner, with an 89 Metacritic score and excellent reviews.

In other news, Forza Horizon 5 won best sports game, Guardians of the Galaxy won best story, Kena: Bridge of Spirits won best indie game, and Final Fantasy XIV Online beat off Fortnite and others to win best online game. This is a condensed version of the information.