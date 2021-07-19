The Complete Character Roster for ‘Pokemon Unite’ on the Nintendo Switch

This week, Pokemon Unite will be released for the Nintendo Switch, with a total of 20 playable characters.

Because it is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), each of the game’s characters will have a certain role to perform, such as attackers, defenders, speedsters, supporters, or even all-rounders.

Teams must ensure that they have diversified representation from each of these groups in order to have the best chance of winning a match. For example, having a roster made up entirely of strong hitters isn’t a good idea because it leaves no one to heal or take on more agile opponents.

This website has created a list of all playable characters that have been confirmed for Pokemon Unite so far to assist you in properly balancing your teams and selecting the right fighter for each occasion.

The traits of each fighter, their special “Unite Moves,” and (when relevant) their evolution route are all described in this roster breakdown. It’s worth noting that the list isn’t exhaustive—new pokemon will be added to the game at a later date—but it does include everyone who has been confirmed at the time of writing.

In addition, any fighters you acquire in Pokemon Unite on the Nintendo Switch this Wednesday can be transferred to the mobile version when it comes in September. Read our in-depth explanation here to learn more about the game’s cross-progression capability.

Characters in ‘Pokemon Unite’ Pokemon Fighter is a type of Pokemon. Difficulty Difficulty Difficulty Difficulty Difficulty Diff Attacker Pikachu Pikachu specializes on ranged strikes, and his electricity can sometimes stun opponents. Thunderstorm: Blasts all opponents in the vicinity with lightning. All-Rounder Charizard Novice Charmander (level 1) evolves into Charmeleon (level 4) and ultimately Charizard (level 9). Can inflict damage across a large area with powerful moves. Grab an enemy, fly into the air, then crush them into the ground with Seismic Slam. Snorlax Defender, Novice Snorlax has a high endurance rating, therefore it can take a lot of punishment. Roll about in your sleep to squash foes with a power nap. Crustle Defender, Novice Dwebble (level 1) evolves into a Crustle (level 4). Enemies’ movement can be slowed by summoning rocks to block their way. Rubble Rouser: Surround yourself in a whirlpool of boulders to protect yourself. Greninja Attacker, Novice

Froakie (level 1) evolves into Frogadier (level 5) and finally Greninja (level 7). Greninja is a stealth-oriented game. This is a condensed version of the information.