The co-founder of Rockstar Games may have hinted at major ‘GTA 6′ details.

“GTA 6” is one of the most eagerly awaited and much discussed unannounced games in the business. Though nothing has been verified about the next chapter of the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, one of Rockstar Games’ founding members may have hinted at some specifics about the game.

Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped on the upcoming installment of the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, leaving fans in the dark about what the game will entail. Despite this, there has been a lot of speculation, theories, and even rumors regarding the game’s claimed setting, characters, and other components.

Interestingly, Jamie King, a co-founder of Rockstar Games who departed the firm in the mid-2000s, recently revealed his thoughts on the franchise’s future, prospective new projects, and what the gaming studio might give to its eager fans.

In an interview with YouTuber Killazspain, King stated that “GTA 6” may have a different “tone” than its predecessors. He also noted that the game might not be “nearly as edgy or as humorous” as previous incarnations.

The gameplay principles might stay the same, King said, and the gaming studio might just improve on what it already has.

“I just think they have more chances to do something cheesy now, because they never do. Perhaps not. There’s a lovely machine there that you’d have to work very hard to f—k up, screw up “‘I informed the content producer,’ he said.

“I really think they’ll be OK based on the popularity of [GTA] 5 and [GTA] Online, as well as [Red Dead] Redemption 2. But I believe Leslie [Benzies] and Dan [Houser] are culturally and internally missing at both [Rockstar] North and [Rockstar] New York. There is, without a doubt, a distinction “Added he.

In 1998, King co-founded Rockstar Games with Terry Donovan, Sam and Dan Houser, and others. He departed the company in 2006, and it’s unclear whether he’s still in touch with the team.

For the time being, fans should regard King’s comments on “GTA 6” as mere speculations about the game.