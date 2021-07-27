The Closed Beta Schedule And Content For ‘Babylon’s Fall’ Have Been Announced

PlatinumGames just confirmed the beta release timeline as well as the content of its impending live service, dubbed “Babylon’s Fall.”

Square Enix and PlatinumGames, a Japanese video game publisher, have revealed the official launch dates for the “Babylon’s Fall” beta. PC gamers will get access to the first phase via Steam, while PlayStation 4 and PS5 gamers will have access to the other phases. The game’s beta will be available on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

The beta will be available in North America from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET on Aug. 5, a week after it launches in Japan. On August 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, European servers will have access to the game’s beta.

Character data collected during the “Babylon’s Fall” Closed Beta Test will not be carried over to the final version of the game, according to PlatinumGames. Those who signed up for the CBT are also forbidden from discussing the game with others. “As the Closed Beta Test develops, we will be relaxing the embargo on information sharing,” it informed gamers.

Fans who signed up for the game’s Closed Beta Test will be invited to separate testing based on their Square Enix accounts’ declared area. The first segment will focus on the fundamentals of the game. This involves client download and installation, registration, account authentication, and preliminary server and network testing.

The game’s material will be limited during the closed beta test, but new content will be added gradually, according to the game’s developer.

PlatinumGames also unveiled fresh information about the game’s RPG layer. The game’s beta will feature five weapon types, including Gladius, Hammer, Shortbow, Rod, and Shield, according to the press release.

PlatinumGames is releasing a live service game called “Babylon’s Fall.” The game will be released on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5.