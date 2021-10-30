The city’s largest rooftop bar will hold a festive village complete with live music, a Christmas market, and other activities.

Just in time for Christmas, Liverpool’s largest rooftop bar will launch a festive alpine town.

The Roof at PINS Social Club will be transformed into a Christmas hideaway this November, with all things Yuletide on offer.

The Alpine Village, which is decorated with spruce and fir garlands, glittering fairy lights, and Christmas trees, will be open from November 18 to December 31.

On a day trip from Liverpool, you may explore this festive underground grotto.

Visitors will be able to enjoy table service while cuddled beneath comfortable throws under a heated and movable canopy that seats up to 400 people.

The Alpine Village also has a variety of activities planned, including live music and a holiday market in collaboration with Good Market Liverpool, which will bring together a number of Liverpool’s independent businesses to offer distinctive and unusual Christmas items.

Rocco’s Deli and Restaurant, PINS’ in-house diner, will also be providing a variety of festive meals and delights to the rooftop event, including gourmet bratwurst dogs, baked camembert, substantial tartiflette, apple strudel, and chocolate brownies, all inspired by ski-lodge staples to keep the shivers at bay.

The ground floor restaurant will serve a seasonal a la carte menu of burgers, snacks, and sides, with seasonal twists on traditional favorites like the Juicy Lucy Turkey burger with stuffing and cranberry, and the handmade vegan Nut Roast burger with vegan cheese, onions, and vegan gravy.

PINS Social Club is also offering an after-dark Après Club with live bands and DJs this holiday season. Retro-ski runway displays, disco dancers, ski shots, and other activities will be part of the evening entertainment.

PINS Alpine Village will open on November 18 and will be open until December 31.

The Roof is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.