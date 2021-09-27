The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been identified, and it is not Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, or Morrisons.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has been revealed, with none of the “big four” topping the list.

Aldi came out on top in an independent price comparison survey conducted by trade publication The Grocer.

On a basket of 33 daily items, the ‘big four’ – Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons – are £10.15 (23 percent) more expensive than Aldi, according to the study. Waitrose, Aldi’s most expensive competitor, is £25.06 (56 percent) more expensive.

According to The Grocer, buyers who bought the goods from Tesco would be £10.23 (23%) worse off than if they bought them from Aldi.

“The nation understands that Aldi won’t be beaten on price,” Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, stated. That is our commitment to our customers, and it is one we will never break.

“We recognize that many people have had a difficult year, and as we approach the holiday season, we want to assist families and friends in getting together. We’re committed to assisting our clients in achieving their goals by providing award-winning quality and exceptional values that can only be found at Aldi.”