The chaos at the Liverpool Remembrance Day ceremony’must never happen again.’

Anger over Liverpool’s Remembrance celebrations has grown since Christmas markets and a large wheel were placed near the city’s Cenotaph.

Before this week’s anniversary festivities, some of the markets and the wheel were set up on St George’s Plateau, near to the memorial, prompting complaints.

After the move was called ‘disrespectful,’ the council apologized for creating offence.

Developers have been labeled as ‘desperate and needy’ by Liverpool City Council.

The council claimed it had no choice but to make the change due to ongoing issues with the long-delayed Lime Street redevelopment.

Cllr Richard Kemp, the opposition leader, has slammed the decision to put the markets and wheel on the plateau before Armistice Day.

He stated, ” “I stood in silence at the Liverpool Cenotaph at St Georges Plateau at 11 a.m. yesterday morning and laid a wreath on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

“I was besieged with complaints about the scene we observed there after the stillness and a period of meditation.

“It has always been a rigorous requirement that any Christmas or other commercial activities be established after December 11 or Armistice Sunday in all the years that I have been a councillor.”

He continued, ” “As I stood there with our veterans and their representatives, it felt to me that we had dishonoured and failed to honor our dead heroes by entering what should have been an honored area through an incomplete Christmas Market.

“I’m aware that Lime Street has had some issues this year, but this must never happen again.”

Cllr Kemp has presented a resolution to the full council meeting next week in an attempt to avoid a repeat of this issue.

The motion, which has the backing of the city’s Green Party, reads as follows: “The way that this site had been commercialised by the early arrival of preparations for the Christmas Market spoiled the November 11th commemoration of the Armistice for the First World War and its day of devotion to the memories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our Country.

“It is proud of the fact that the Liverpool commemoration has been the largest outside of London for many years.

“It resolves that there will be no commercial events.”

