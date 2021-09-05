The change of an Emmerdale kid star 12 years after the soap’s end.

After 12 years on the program, a former Emmerdale actor appears unrecognizable.

According to Mirror Online, Luke Tittensor initially starred as Daz Eden in the long-running ITV soap in 2003.

For six years, Daz was a major character in Emmerdale, and his stories frequently revolved around his tumultuous relationship with half-brother Andy Sugden.

The now 31-year-old has an identical twin brother named Elliot, who is also an actor, with whom he has shared roles in shows including Brookside and Shameless.

During his time in Emmerdale, Luke had a short haircut, but a photo on his brother’s Instagram account shows his change.

Instagram

Luke and his character Daz were fired from the show in 2009 after the actor pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm in a previous incident.

Daz left the village after his romantic relationship with Victoria was exposed, prompting Andy to kick him out of his home. Luke was last seen in an episode that aired in April 2009, in which Daz was seen leaving the village after his romantic relationship with Victoria was exposed, prompting Andy to kick him out of his home.

Luke has guest starred in BBC One school drama Waterloo Road in 2010, BBC drama The Body Farm in 2011, Holby City in 2012, Our World War in 2014, the film Madame Bovary in 2014, and drama Moving On in 2014.