The chances of a White Christmas in Liverpool, as well as the next time we’ll see snow, according to the bookies.

There’s nothing quite like waking up to a blanket of snow outside your window on Christmas morning.

It’s the perfect weather for the festive big day, and it’s the topic of many a Christmas song, yet it rarely happens in Liverpool.

With just over a week before Christmas, bookies have begun calculating their chances on whether or not it will snow on Christmas Day in several UK locations.

Aberdeen has the highest chance of seeing snow this Christmas, according to previous data from the Met Office’s Weather Observation Stations, with an 11/14 chance.

London, on the other hand, has the lowest possibility of a white Christmas, with odds of 1/20 that it will not snow this year.

Snow lovers will be disappointed to learn that BetVictor’s odds suggest that no major city will see a white Christmas.

Liverpool’s odds are currently set at 7/1, while the chances of a snow-free December 25 are set at 1/14.

Snowfall is more prevalent in the months following Christmas, from January through March.

“We are more likely to see snow between January and March than we are in December, with snow or sleet falling an average of 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February, and 4.2 days in March,” according to the Met Office.

The last time it snowed in the UK was on Christmas Day in 2015.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast includes no snow for Liverpool during the holiday season and into January.

According to Accuweather, the next time Liverpool will see snow is on January 27, which is more than a month away.