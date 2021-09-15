The champions of international photography competitions are on display at Lush Liverpool.

Liverpool will host a new photographic exhibition honoring international accomplishment.

The global prize winners of the All Out Photo Award 2021 will be on display on the third floor of Lush Liverpool Spa on Church Street from Thursday, September 16 to Thursday, September 30.

The pieces were originally featured at Pride in Copenhagen and on billboards in Times Square, New York City, before making their way to the city.

All Out is a global movement working for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people’s rights, as well as a society where no one has to give up their family, freedom, or safety because of who they are or who they love.

In May, the non-profit organization announced its photo contest to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Photographers from all around the world were invited to submit unique pictures of LGBT+ people and their communities with the themes of resisting, healing, and supporting, displaying queer beauty and perseverance in the face of tragedy.

An international jury received over 1,800 photographs from over 380 photographers from over 60 countries for consideration.

“All Out is proud to be working with Lush to bring these stunning photos from the Global Photo Awards to Liverpool,” said Matt Beard, executive director of All Out.

“The photographs show both the power and vulnerability of the LGBT+ communities around the world.

“They offer a rich and emotional glimpse into the lives of LGBT+ people all across the world.”

Homotopia, the Liverpool-based LGBT+ arts festival, will take over part of the exhibition space, with a selection of photographers presenting their work as part of the continuing ‘Visible and Safe’ campaign for LGBT+ individuals in the city.

Lush Liverpool will also hold a community evening on the third level on Thursday, September 23.

The event will feature community stalwarts such as All Out director Matt Beard, LCR Pride Foundation chief executive officer Andi Herring, Homotopia director Char Bins, and Here and Queer Liverpool campaigner Felix Mufti.

The exhibit and community evening are open to the public.