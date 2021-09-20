The Carabao Cup encounter between Norwich and Liverpool at Carrow Road seems likely to be a thrilling affair.

If you plan on betting on this game, keep in mind that team news will be critical.

Jurgen Klopp prefers to play his whole team in Caraboa Cup matches, therefore Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Curtis Jones are likely to be in contention for starting roles.

If the hosts keep their starting lineup, this might be a closer game than the odds imply, but a lot hinges on if Daniel Farke decides to rest some of his key players ahead of the weekend trip to Goodison Park.

The Canaries are yet to play in the Premier League, although they caused problems for a full-strength Liverpool team in the second half in the season’s opening weekend, and they put six past Bournemouth in the round before that.

Norwich has had a hit-or-miss league season, but they have looked their most dangerous at home this season, and they are capable of causing problems for Liverpool’s defense, especially if defensive veteran Virgil van Dijk is doubtful to play. Both teams will now be able to score bets.

Both teams scoring is a 7/10 chance, but if we add over 2.5 goals, we can turn that into a slight disadvantage ( 21/20). At least three goals were scored in eight of the last ten meetings between these clubs, while at least five goals were scored in six of those ten.

Predictions for the match between Norwich and Liverpool The odds for Liverpool against Norwich are as follows:

Norwich (17.4)

a 3/1 tie

Liverpool is a team with a 3/5 rating.

*Odds are based on a market that lasts 90 minutes. The odds are subject to change at any time.

Contrast and compare

14 August 2021, Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

15 February 2020, Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

On August 9th, 2019, Liverpool defeated Norwich City 4-1. Premier League (Premier League)