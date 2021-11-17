The ‘cannibal’ killer from Liverpool, a yoga teacher who’saved’ a cancer-stricken grandmother, and a spiteful ex who avoided jail.

In a series of attacks that sent shivers down people’s spines, a Liverpool man known as ‘Hannibal Lecter’ built a name for himself by killing child molesters.

Robert Maudsley is kept alone in a glass box beneath Wakefield Prison for 23 hours a day, with a concrete slab to sleep on, a compressed cardboard table and chair, and a toilet and sink bolted to the floor.

At the time of the incident, the Liverpool bomb terror suspect ‘wasn’t receiving mental health therapy.’

The now 68-year-old Maudsley murdered his first victim while he was just 21. He was thought to be too dangerous to associate with prisoners and guards.

He’s been in prison since 1974, and since 1983, he’s been confined to a bullet-proof glass cage measuring 5.5 meters by 4.5 meters.

After a regular appointment, a mother of two who had no symptoms was given a shocking diagnosis.

According to The Washington Newsday, Ellen Cullen has always been “fit and healthy” and has taught her own gym programs throughout the years.

The 61-year-old, however, was taken aback when physicians informed her that cancer had been discovered in her right breast.

The Christian couple who brought the terror suspect in were’shocked’ since they ‘loved him.’

Ellen, from Wallasey, Wirral, claimed that yoga and the support of her family, especially her husband of 37 years, John, 80, helped her recover.

Yoga saved her life and led her on a new road, according to the mother of Olive, five, and Rory, two.

As part of a campaign of abuse, a man chopped up his ex-clothes girlfriend’s and told her to kill herself.

Lee Murphy tortured his ex-girlfriend for months after they broke up, sending her threatening emails and causing damage to her property.

He was released today after a court heard that he had expressed regret for his acts and that his relationship with the woman with whom he had children had mended.

Thousands of people have donated to the taxi driver who was killed in the bombing in Liverpool.

Murphy broke up with the woman, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, in early 2019.