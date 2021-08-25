The Campaign Gameplay of ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Will Be Revealed at Gamescom 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was one of the main draws at this year’s Gamescom, as we noted in our recent preview. On August 25, actress Laura Bailey (who plays Soviet agent Polina Petrova) appeared to the stage with host Geoff Keighley and performed a full segment from the upcoming title’s campaign.

Because the last teaser was mostly cutscenes, this demo was the first time fans could see genuine gameplay footage of the first-person shooter in action.

The footage gives us a more in-depth look at Polina’s past, showing her sneaking around to avoid the Axis forces during the German invasion of Stalingrad.

What is the plot of ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’?

Military shooters like Call of Duty and its closest competitor, the Battlefield game, run through several historical periods on a regular basis. The games alternate between contemporary settings, Cold War era wars, and even the near future on a regular basis.

With Vanguard, COD returns to its World War II roots, however the scope has been much enlarged this time. Unlike earlier games in the series, which focused on a few fights and a few protagonists, this one will take you all over the world, with you commanding soldiers on the Western and Eastern European fronts, as well as the South Pacific and North Africa.

Aside from the ambitious campaign, there will be a mandatory multiplayer component (which will connect with the Warzone battle royale) and the next edition of Treyarch’s successful “Zombies” cooperative mode, which has been developed separately by a dedicated team.

On November 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.